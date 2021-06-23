Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.65 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $374.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.85. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

