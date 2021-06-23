Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reduced by Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

