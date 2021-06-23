Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.