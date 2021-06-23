Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTWO. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

