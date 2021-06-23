Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Sunday, June 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million.
Shares of AFN opened at C$37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,478.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.
