Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Sunday, June 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of AFN opened at C$37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,478.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.