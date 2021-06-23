QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.05% of QCR worth $60,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in QCR by 127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.