Qtron Investments LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.12. 34,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

