Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

TSM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.27. 358,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

