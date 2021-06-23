Qtron Investments LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,507,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

