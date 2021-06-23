Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. POSCO makes up about 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in POSCO by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. 1,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.33. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

PKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

