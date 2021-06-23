Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $537.56 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $537.56 million and approximately $382.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00016112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,505,108 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,305 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.