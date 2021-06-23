QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.01. 144,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,716. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

