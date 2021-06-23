Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $55.58 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,610 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 7.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Copart were worth $55,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.34. 8,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,804. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

