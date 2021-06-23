Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 208,861 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208,861 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.10% of Graco worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 77.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $4,843,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

