QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $11,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $48,690,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 652.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 199.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

