Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.82. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 548 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

