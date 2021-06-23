Ralph Lauren Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

