Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,240.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $160,361.92 and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00631705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.63 or 0.06969853 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

