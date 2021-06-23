Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $41,299.96 and $13.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

