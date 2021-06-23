Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $56,603.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,035.24 or 0.05868288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.39 or 0.01396671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00385199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00122206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.57 or 0.00644616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00370685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00338420 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,029,615,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.