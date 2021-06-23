Raymond James Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $101.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

PSX stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

