Raymond James Weighs in on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,800. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$275,275. Insiders have sold 37,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,317 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

