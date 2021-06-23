Raytheon Technologies Co. (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on September 9th

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

