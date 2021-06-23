Raytheon Technologies Co. (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on September 9th

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.
Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
NYSE:RTX opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
