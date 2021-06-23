Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

O stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

