Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $35.53.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
