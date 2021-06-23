Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marchex (MCHX)

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2021 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. "

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 108,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,999. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

