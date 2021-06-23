Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $34.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 670,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

