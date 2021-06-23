Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 9,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 682,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.26.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.