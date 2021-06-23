Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $542.20 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,099,600 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $542,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $367.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,845. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

