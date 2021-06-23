Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,387,994 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387,994 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Novartis worth $202,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 67,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

