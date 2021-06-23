Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 69,600 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $366,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,318,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $1,007.50. 1,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,525. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.17 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,113.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

