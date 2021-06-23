Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.