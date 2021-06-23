Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.