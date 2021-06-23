Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $35.23 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

