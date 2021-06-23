Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 618,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.