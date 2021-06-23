Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

