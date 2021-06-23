REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE REVG opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 97,742 shares of company stock worth $1,552,617 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

