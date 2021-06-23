Reviewing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 3.81 $21.55 million $0.17 33.76

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 15.02% 8.55% 6.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perpetua Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.36%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 74.84%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

