Reviewing Worldline (WWLNF) and Its Rivals

Worldline (OTCMKTS: WWLNF) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Worldline to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Worldline alerts:

This table compares Worldline and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Worldline Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

Worldline has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline’s rivals have a beta of 3.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worldline and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion $186.99 million 41.07 Worldline Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -204.33

Worldline has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Worldline is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Worldline and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 1 0 1 0 2.00 Worldline Competitors 1142 5878 10850 314 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Worldline’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worldline has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Worldline rivals beat Worldline on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.