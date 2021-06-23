Rewardiqa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $340.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $340.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00558298 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

