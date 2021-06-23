Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Rexel stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. Rexel has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

