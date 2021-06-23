RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $670.31.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $676.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $652.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a one year low of $242.21 and a one year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.