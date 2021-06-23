RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $670.31.
Shares of RH stock opened at $676.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $652.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a one year low of $242.21 and a one year high of $733.05.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
