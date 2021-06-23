Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

