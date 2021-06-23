Rhumbline Advisers Has $321,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Organogenesis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

