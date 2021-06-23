Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $390,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

