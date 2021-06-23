Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,240 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in comScore were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

SCOR opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

