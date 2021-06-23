Rhumbline Advisers Sells 980 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBS opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $468.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

