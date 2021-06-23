RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $374,212.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.49 or 0.00629156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00040167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078755 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 272,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

