Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,310

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 8,310 ($108.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,977.69 ($78.10).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,913 ($77.25) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market capitalization of £95.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,125.70.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.