Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,600 by Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,043.85 ($78.96).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,933 ($77.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £96.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,125.70.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.